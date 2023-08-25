Gang wearing balaclavas attack vulnerable person in burglary on Bedford's Fenlake Road

The incident took place in Bedford's Fenlake Road last Wednesday (August 16) between 9.50pm and 10.20pm

A vulnerable person was attacked by a gang of four during as burglary on Bedford's Fenlake Road.

And police are hoping witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage will come forward with info.

The incident took place last Wednesday (August 16) between 9.50pm and 10.20pm.

Police have confirmed the gang demanded money from the victim and when he refused, they assaulted him.

You can upload your dashcam footage here or call police on 101 and quoting the reference 453 of 16 August 2023.