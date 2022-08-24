Gang of 10 attack and rob man in Bedford, stealing his bike

A man was attacked by a gang on Monday afternoon.

The victim was also robbed, with his phone, bankcard and bike stolen during the incident at around 3pm, on a footpath between Wootton and Kempston.

A group of around 10 people was seen in the area at the time – one is described as being a mixed race boy with light skin, around 14-15 years old, with curly black hair and was wearing black clothing.

Did you see the attack on Monday?

Another individual is described as being around 5ft 10in, mixed race, aged approximately 17 and was wearing a balaclava.