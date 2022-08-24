Gang of 10 attack and rob man in Bedford, stealing his bike
Did you see the attack?
A man was attacked by a gang on Monday afternoon.
The victim was also robbed, with his phone, bankcard and bike stolen during the incident at around 3pm, on a footpath between Wootton and Kempston.
A group of around 10 people was seen in the area at the time – one is described as being a mixed race boy with light skin, around 14-15 years old, with curly black hair and was wearing black clothing.
Another individual is described as being around 5ft 10in, mixed race, aged approximately 17 and was wearing a balaclava.
Anyone with information – including mobile phone footage of the incident – should call police on 101 quoting reference 40/49013/22 or report it online