Bedfordshire Police are urging lorry drivers to be extra vigilant following a spate of fuel thefts from HGVs on the A421.

These generally occur overnight and in the early hours of the morning as the HGVs park up in the laybys for the night.

Police are appealing to lorry drivers and haulage companies to think about where they park and try to use official truck stops with security.

There's been a spate of fuel thefts from HGVs

A spokesman said: “We also need the public to continue to report anything suspicious to police to help us combat these sorts of issues which blight so many people’s lives.”