Fresh appeal after violent brawl breaks out between large group in Bedford
Police have reissued a plea for information after two people were injured following a mass brawl in Bedford town centre.
The fight happened at around 10.30pm on Sunday, May 12.
Police initially thought it had happened in the alleyway between High Street and Castle Lane – but now say they believe it happened on the street.
Officers are hoping witnesses may have walked or driven past the alleyway and could have dashcam footage of the incident.
Anyone with info should call police on 101 or report it online quoting 492 of 12 May.