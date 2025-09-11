Free event for Bedford parents to highlight dangers of exploitation and gang crime

File photo of a young man holding a knife.

Parents and carers are invited to a free event to highlight the dangers and child criminal exploitation, county drug lines and knife crime.

The Not My Child: A parent’s guide to exploitation, knife crime and county lines event will be held at the Harpur Suite of the Bedford Corn Exchange on Wednesday, October 1.

Running from 6pm to 9.15pm, the event will bring together frontline experts, support organisations and people with lived experience to share the realities of exploitation and gang involvement.

The event, which is being run by Bedfordshire Police, in collaboration with the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Prevention Partnership (VEPP), will also provide practical advice and support for anyone concerned their child could be at risk.

Attendees will have the chance to hear first-hand accounts from people affected and learn how to recognise early warning signs. Services and charities will also be on hand to offer follow-up support for families.

The event follows a successful launch in Luton in May, and further events are planned in central Bedfordshire and Luton later this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Stean said: “This event is about giving parents and carers the confidence and knowledge to recognise when something isn’t right, and the reassurance that help is out there.

“Exploitation thrives on secrecy and isolation, which is why it’s so important that we talk about it openly and raise awareness of the early, often-missed signs.

“By working together with our partners and communities, we can disrupt those who seek to exploit children and help keep young people safe.”

You can book a space online.