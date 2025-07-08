Fraudsters posing as the police try to scam two Bedford pensioners in their 80s

The police are urging people to be on their guard after scammers made two attempts of courier fraud in Bedford.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In two separate cases, pensioners in their 80s were targeted in the Bedford area. And on both occasions the scammers claimed to be police officers.

Luckily, the pensioners, who are in their 80s, sensed something fishy and called the police to check their legitimacy. No personal details or funds were given.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courier fraud is where criminals impersonate police officers, bank officials or other trusted figures to deceive victims – who are often elderly or vulnerable.

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

They often say your bank account has been compromised or your help is needed in an official investigation.

The victim is then encouraged to withdraw money or buy valuable items which they are encouraged to hand over to a courier after being promised they’ll be reimbursed.

A police spokesman said: “We are continuing to urge people to be aware of scam calls and pass on the message to older relatives who are being targeted.

“We will never call you and ask for money, bank details, or tell you to hand over your personal items.”

There’s advice on how to spot courier fraud and what to do if you are approached here.