Four people arrested in connection with murder investigation following death of youth, 20, on Saturday night

Four people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Bedford on Saturday evening (27 October.)

They are a 54-year-old woman, a 26-year-old man, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old man who are being held in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with the death of a man in Leven Walk, Brickhill, Bedford.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 9.40pm but the victim, a 20-year-old man, was pronounced dead shortly after.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are still appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has any other relevant information to get in contact with them through the online reporting tool on the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting Operation Mocha.

You can also leave information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.