Four men armed with machetes and baseball bats wreak terror before stealing cash and jewellery from Kempston house

Four armed men burgled a house in Kempston on Monday (November 8) - and police are appealing for any witnesses.

At approximately 1.30am the occupants of the property in Littledale Street were alarmed to discover intruders in their property.

The offenders were armed and threatened the victim before carrying out a search of the entire home.

A large amount of cash, jewellery and electronics were stolen.

The offenders are described as in their mid 20s, wearing dark clothing and having their faces covered.

Two of them were carrying machetes and the remaining two were carrying baseball bats.

Detective Constable Kevin Howes, from the force’s dedicated burglary team Op Maze, said: “We are asking for help in investigating this disturbing incident and asking anyone who was in the area to check their CCTV, dashcam or ring doorbell footage for any activity around that area at the time.

“This is understandably a terrifying incident and we would like to reassure our communities that we are committed to investigating violent crime such as this and will treat all reports seriously.”

Anyone with information should call 101 or report it online and quote reference number 40/59780/21.