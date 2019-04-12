Four found guilty of teenager’s murder in Bedford

A man and three teenage boys have been convicted of murder over the death of a teenager in Bedford.

Cemeren Yilmaz, 16, from Harrold, was killed during a brutal attack in Ashmead Road on 16 September last year.



Aaron Miller, 20, of Tavistock Street, Bedford, two 15-year-old boys from Bedford and a 15-year-old boy from Ealing were all found guilty over their involvement in the attack.



Cemeren, known as Cem, was visiting friends in the area. At around 9.15pm, Cemeren was involved in an initial altercation with rival gang members.



During this incident, Cemeren was seen on CCTV to run towards the rival group, causing them to scatter from the area.



Cemeren was then seen to emerge clutching a bag, which the prosecution argued was stolen from the group. It is believed that this incident triggered the defendants to exact revenge on him.



An hour later, at around 10.15pm, Cemeren got involved in a fight with Miller and one of the 15-year-olds.



During the ensuing fight Cemeren was stabbed with a large knife, which caused a severe injury to his kidney. Miller also suffered stab wounds during the altercation.



As Cemeren lay on the floor dying, two other 15-year-olds joined in the attack. They kicked and punched him, while one of them hit Cemeren over the head with a hammer.



This part of the attack was filmed on Snapchat by one of the defendants with a mobile phone.



Both the stab wound and the hammer blows were fatal injuries, according to Cemeren’s post mortem. He died in hospital at around 9.15am on Monday, 17 September.



At St Albans Crown Court today (Friday), all four attackers were found guilty of murder. They will be sentenced at a later date.



Detective Chief Inspector Mike Branston, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, led the investigation.



He said: “This was a brutal and savage attack which has tragically cut short a child’s life.



“Cemeren was stabbed with such force that the knife almost passed through his body. The fact he was further attacked so brutally while he lay on the ground dying is sickening.



“Miller and the three other boys have been involved in an attack of extreme violence and it is right that they have been found guilty for their role in this appalling crime.”