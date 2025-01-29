Former US government advisor jailed for flying to meet Bedford ‘girl’ for sex

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former advisor to the US government who travelled to Bedford to rape whom he believed to be a nine-year-old child has been jailed.

International investment banker 47-year-old Rahamim Shy, travelled to Bedfordshire from New York in February 2024 to have sex with the girl after more than a month of planning the trip.

He arranged this after talking to an individual describing herself as ‘Debbie’, the girl’s grandmother.

Unbeknownst to Shy, the girl did not exist and ‘Debbie’ was an undercover Bedfordshire Police officer.

Rahamim Shy. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

Using an online forum and later messaging apps, Shy described in detail the acts he wanted to do to the girl and that he was fully prepared to travel to England to do so.

He described the girl’s age of nine as a “tad late” to start sexual activity, and that it was an “honour” to be considered “her first”.

Shy flew to England on February 23 2024 via Gatwick Airport before driving to Bedford. He was met by the undercover officer and arrested.

Before his trial, the defence argued that Shy was in the USA at the time of the messaging, and so was jurisdictionally exempt from prosecution.

Prosecutors with CPS Thames and Chiltern successfully argued that English courts have jurisdiction to try offences committed abroad that are intended to result in criminal offences in England.

During his trial, the prosecution used extensive digital and physical evidence to prove Shy’s intent to commit sexual offences against the girl.

His messages, voice messages and calls were heard in court. Shy had tried to delete messages on a specific messaging app shortly after arriving in the UK.

Officers located cuddly toys and condoms in Shy’s luggage when he was arrested. The prosecution argued the items demonstrated a clear intent to win the child over before abusing her. The jury were told about messages on Shy’s phone in which he discussed with others his sexual interest in children and that indecent images of children were also found on his phone.

Following the trial at Luton Crown Court, Shy was found guilty of arranging the commission of a child sex offence – rape and possessing indecent photographs of a child.

The man, Jersey City, New Jersey, was sentenced on the same day to a 11 years and six months behind bars.

Lorraine Telford, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Rahamim Shy is a predator who was fully prepared to commit unspeakable acts against a child for his own sexual gratification.

“It was clear from his explicit conversations and items he brought to England that he had only one intention, to commit rape against what he knew was a vulnerable child.

“The fact the child in this case did not exist makes no difference, and it is a credit to the police operation and subsequent prosecution that Shy will no longer pose an immediate threat.

“All children have the right to feel safe and protected and I hope this conviction sends a clear message that the CPS, working closely alongside law enforcement, will relentlessly pursue justice and prosecute those who seek to sexually exploit children.”