Bedfordshire Police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston

A former Bedfordshire Police officer has been jailed for lying about a speeding offence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sabrina Kaur, 23, was working for the force as a police community support officer when she claimed that she was driving a car that had been caught speeding.

In fact a friend of hers, who only had a provisional licence, was driving and Kaur was a passenger. At the time of the offence Kaur was given six penalty points and a fine. But she later told colleagues that she had lied, and the force began investigating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kaur, from Luton, who had later become a police officer, was jailed for 16 months at Cambridge Crown Court today (November 8), after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

A misconduct hearing held in January found that Kaur would have been dismissed, had she not already resigned from her role.

Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “The behaviour displayed by this officer was an appalling breach of trust, for which there is no place in our force.

“This was a calculated course of conduct by the officer who sought to mislead the justice system and in turn the public.

“There is no place for such dishonestly in policing and we will take continue to take robust action against anyone who seeks to undermine trust and confidence in policing in this way.”