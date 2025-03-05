A former Bedford police officer failed to take adequate steps to safeguard a pregnant woman who was kidnapped and assaulted, a disiplinary panel heard.

And he would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had he not already resigned, the disciplinary panel found.

PC Lee Beddington, aged 51 and based in Bedford, had been assigned to investigate a concern for a woman’s welfare on October 2, 2023. He was tasked with safeguarding the woman, who was in a vulnerable position, and advised by a colleague to make an immediate adult safeguarding referral.

Four days later, on October 6, the woman, who was four months pregnant, was kidnapped and assaulted. No safeguarding measures had been put in place by PC Beddington prior to this incident.

The former officer was found guilty of gross misconduct

He resigned in January 25025, but faced the disciplinary panel after an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) – which followed a conduct referral from the force in October 2023.

Following a two-day gross misconduct hearing, a panel found that the former officer had breached the police standards of professional behaviour relating to duties and responsibilities for failing to conduct adequate enquiries; for not completing the relevant documentation for an adult safeguarding referral; for not contacting the woman and for failing to put in place safeguarding measures on or after 2 October 2023.

The officer will now be placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.

IOPC director, Emily Barry, said: “Police officers have a responsibility to help keep the public safe. Former PC Beddington failed in his duty to respond appropriately to safety concerns for a pregnant woman, who was clearly in a vulnerable position, contrary to his training and police policies and guidance.

“The effects of the incident on this woman were serious and long-lasting.

“PC Beddington has now been held accountable for his actions and while he has since resigned from the force, as a result of our investigation he’ll be placed on the police barred list and cannot be employed as an officer in the future.”

Assistant Chief Constable John Murphy chaired the misconduct hearing. He said: “Former officer Lee Beddington’s failure to carry out his duties and responsibilities left a vulnerable woman at further risk of harm. This was not a simple oversight or mistake, but a flagrant disregard for safeguarding. “This falls well below the standards we, and the public, expect of policing and the panel had no option other than to conclude that dismissal would have been the only appropriate sanction.”