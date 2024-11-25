Fly-tipper sentenced to year in jail after dumping asbestos at Bedford cemetery

CCTV showing the fly-tipping. Picture: Bedford Borough Council

A fly-tipper has been sentenced to 12 months behind bars after dumping asbestos at a cemetery.

Damien Barr admitted dumping the hazardous waste – including asbestos – in and around a burial skip at Foster Hill Road Cemetery on July 1, 2022.

He was caught after Bedford council’s enviro crime team put CCTV cameras at the cemetery after a series of fly-tippings, which were causing significant environmental damage and disrupting residents.

CCTV images were released on the council’s ‘Caught on Camera’ webpage, an an anonymous tip-off led them to Barr, who admitted fly-tipping when he was interviewed under caution.

The case was referred to Luton Crown Court for sentencing, and on October 22, 2024 he was handed 12 months in prison.

Cllr Phillippa Marton-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder housing and regulatory services said: "This case sends a clear message that fly-tipping will not be tolerated in Bedford Borough. We take environmental crime seriously, and we are committed to holding offenders accountable for their actions.

"I would like to commend our Enviro Crime Team for their persistence and dedication in bringing this case to court. Their swift action, along with the valuable support of the public, helped ensure justice was served.

"The illegal dumping of waste, especially hazardous materials like asbestos, poses a significant risk to both public health and the environment. We will continue to use all available resources, including CCTV and public engagement, to tackle fly-tipping and protect our communities."