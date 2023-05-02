News you can trust since 1845
Fly-tipper hit with fixed penalty notice after dumping bags of rubbish on Bedford street

The waste was dumped on Coventry Road

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:00 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:02 BST

A fly-tipper has been stung with a fixed pentalty notice after dumping bags of rubbish in a Bedford street.

Bedford Borough Council’s environmental crime team found evidence in the waste dumped on Coventry Road in March that led them to the offender.

And this week the man chose to pay the fixed pentalty notice instead of attending an interview with council officers under caution.

The dumped rubbishThe dumped rubbish
The fixed pentalty notice for fly-tipping is £400 – though this can be reduced to £300 if paid early.

A council spokesperson, said: “Fly-tipping can damage our natural habitats, pose health risks, and creates an eyesore in our communities. The cost of cleaning up after fly-tippers is an unnecessary burden on taxpayers and we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.”

The council is calling for people’s help to identify people caught fly-tipping on camera. You can also report fly-tipping online here.