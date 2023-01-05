Fly-tipper fined after being caught dumping rubbish in Bedford on camera

A man has been hit with a £400 fine after being caught on camera as he dumped rubbish in Bedford.

And despite dumping the bags of rubbish and rolled-up car cushion in Ampthill Road ‘under cover of darkness’, Bedford council’s environmental crime team was able to identify him and track him down.

He’s now been stung with a fixed penalty notice of £400.

The dumped waste

Councillor Charles Royden, Portfolio Holder for Environment, said: "I would like to thank our environmental crime team who have been invaluable in helping us crack down on fly-tipping here in Bedford borough.

“Fly-tipping is a criminal offence, and are seeking to clamp down and enforce any case we possibly can, either through the issue of a fixed penalty notice or through a prosecution. Fly-tipping can ruin our countryside and our communities, we will continue to raise awareness that it is criminal and unacceptable.

“If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.

“In 2022 we issued 132 fixed penalty notices to people caught fly-tipping with our enforcement teams working tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities.”

Cllr Royden added: “If you have extra bulky waste please take it to the Household Waste and Recycling Centre in Barkers Lane or arrange for a licensed waste carrier to collect it – don’t leave it on our streets.”