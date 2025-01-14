Flowers left for teenager stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

The floral tribute.left at Greenhill Street near Bedford bus station

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where a teenager was stabbed to death in Bedford.

17-year-old Thomas Taylor – a student at Bedford Academy – died following the incident in Greenhill Street, at around 5.50pm last Wednesday (January 8).

Four teenagers have appeared in court charged with his murder.

They are Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston; Bennett Ndenkeh, 18, of Midland Road, Bedford; and two other males aged 16 and 17, who can’t be named for legal reasons.

In a tribute last week, Chris Deller, the headteacher of Bedford Academy, said: "We are deeply upset and shocked to hear the sad news that a Bedford Academy student has lost their life. Thomas was a popular, well liked, and respected lad who finished Year 11 with a strong set of results, before going on to study at sixth form.

"Our focus now is on supporting the family through such a difficult period, whilst helping our students and wider community to come to terms with such a tragic loss.”