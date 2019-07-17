Flitwick newsagent burglary sparks police appeal

Police are appealing for witness after a Flitwick newsagent was targeted by burglars.

On Monday (July 15), at around 4am, offenders gained access by breaking a pane of glass in the front door of the shop on Station Square.

A quantity of alcohol and scratchcards were taken, and the offenders left the scene in a white car-derived van in the direction of Ampthill.

Detective Constable Dave Brecknock, investigating, said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious, or saw a white van in the vicinity before or after the incident.

"I would also be keen to hear from anyone who has been approached by someone offering alcohol at reduced prices, or scratchcards.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC Brecknock on 101, or via our online reporting tool quoting reference number 40/40445/19.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.