Flitwick man sentenced for 12 years for child sex offences

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 12 years after pleading guilty to a number of child sex offences.

Leigh Kentish, of Greenways, Flitwick, was sentenced today at Luton Crown Court after pleading guilty to nine counts of sexual activity with a child and one count of making indecent photos of a child.

He was arrested in June after the victim came forward and disclosed to police that she had been the subject of these offences throughout 2015 and 2016, which started when she was only 13 years old.

Iona Rudder, from the Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “This is a great outcome and we are satisfied that Kentish has been handed a custodial sentence as he was a genuine threat to children.

“We are pleased that the victim found the strength to come forward and report what had happened to her and we hope she now feels that justice has been done.

“This sentence shows that we take these types of reports seriously and no matter how long ago the offence took place, I hope it encourages others to come forward and speak out.”

To report child sexual abuse, you can contact police on 101 or via our online reporting tool.

The NSPCC website has lots of advice and what to do if you are worried about a child being sexually abused.