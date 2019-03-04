Flitwick man jailed after woman bady hurt in crash

A motorist who left a pedestrian with life threatening injuries has been jailed.

Conran Kehoe, 30, of Woodcock Walk, Flitwick, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Kehoe was driving along the A1520 Flitwick Road near to the Flitvale garden centre when his car left the road and struck a pedestrian.

The woman, in her 20s, suffered multiple serious injuries and had to spend around three weeks in hospital.

Experts said Kehoe was travelling between 42mph and 60mph when it lost control around the bend.

Witnesses said Kehoe’s car and another vehicle were driving at noticeably high speeds in the moments just prior to the collision.

Kehoe also provided a positive roadside saliva test indicating cannabis was in his system.

He pleaded guilty on the basis of speed and drugs.

At Luton Crown Court on Friday, Kehoe was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in jail.

Sergeant Keith Evans, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “Kehoe’s driving has caused untold misery and suffering for the victim.

“It is right that he will spend time behind bars as a result of his actions that day. Driving in such a dangerous way causes huge risk to other road users.

“Speeding and driving under the influence of drugs are two of the ‘fatal four’ driving behaviours and we will continue to try and educate drivers about the dangers – and crackdown on any motorists flouting the rules.”