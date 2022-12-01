Flats at Bury Court in Bedford closed after armed police and negotiators called in

Police at the Bury Court block of flats in Church Lane, Bedford

A flat that was the scene of a major police response has been closed for three months.

Armed police descended on Bury Court in Bedford on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun, while some nearby flats were evacuated.

Police negotiators were also called to the scene, before two men eventually handed themselves in to the poilice.

Paul Burton, 44, and Nathan Turner, 36, have both been charged in connection to the incident on Church Lane.

Burton and Turner, who both live at the flats, have been charged with multiple possession of an imitation firearm offences as well as robbery.

Burton has also been charged with attempted murder, making threats to kill and criminal damage.

Turner has additionally been charged with four counts of criminal damage.

Both men appeared at court on Tuesday where they were remanded into custody ahead of their next court appearance.

And yesterday police obtained a three months closure order on two flats in Bury Court – meaning they will be closed until the end of February 2023.

Police have also been speaking with residents at the flats along with housing provider BPHA, with officers stationed there overnight.