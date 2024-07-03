Flasher strikes THREE times in one day leaving women traumatised in Flitwick
There were three incidents on Monday (July 1) – at 3.50pm, 4pm and 4.10pm in The Quantocks, Manor Road and Kendal Drive/Derwent Rise. The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 60, around 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in with brown or greying hair, possibly balding on top.
In a post on social media, police said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for members of the public, however we are carrying out an investigation. We are carrying out high visibility patrols in Flitwick.”
If you have any info or doorbell or dashcam footage from those locations, call police on contact 101 or report it online, quoting reference 314 of 1 July.