Police are upping patrols in the area following multiple reports of a man exposing himself.

There were three incidents on Monday (July 1) – at 3.50pm, 4pm and 4.10pm in The Quantocks, Manor Road and Kendal Drive/Derwent Rise. The suspect is described as a white man, aged between 40 and 60, around 5ft 8in to 5ft 10in with brown or greying hair, possibly balding on top.

In a post on social media, police said: “We understand incidents such as these are concerning for members of the public, however we are carrying out an investigation. We are carrying out high visibility patrols in Flitwick.”

