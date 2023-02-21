Bedfordshire Police are investigating reports of a man exposing himself to a group of escorted schoolchildren on Thursday morning (February 16).

In a posting on social media, people were urged to be vigilant following the incident at Bedford Park.

A police spokesman said: “The incident happened close to the bandstand in Bedford Park, located near Park Avenue just before 11.30am on Thursday.

Bedford Park bandstand

“The suspect, who was initially hidden in bushes, is described as white, 6ft, skinny and with short dark hair.

“He was wearing grey Adidas jogging bottoms with white stripes down the side, and a black hooded top.”

PC Alex Brown from Bedfordshire Police said: “This is clearly concerning behaviour which I am sure will caused considerable distress for those in the park at this time.

“We are determined to root out this kind of abuse and ensure people can feel safe in our public spaces across Bedfordshire.

“If you think you know who this might be or have any other information which can help our enquiries, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 or report it online quoting reference 40/8840/23.

