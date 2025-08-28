Flasher spotted at Bedford's Priory Marina

Priory Marina

A flasher has been spotted at Priory Marina in Bedford – just days after two others were arrested for exposing themselves.

Police say the man, described as white, in his 20s or 30s, was seen exposing himself on Tuesday evening (August 26).

He was wearing a blue T-shirt, cargo pants and a cap.

The reports come in the same week that two other men were arrested in connection with separate incidents of indecent exposure.

A man in his 50s was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of indecent exposure relating to three incidents on 13, 18 and 26 August near to the Bedford Park area.

A second man, in his 80s, was arrested on Sunday (August 24) on suspicion of outraging public decency in connection with an incident earlier that day in the Riverfield Drive area.

And earlier this month police revealed there had been nearly 40 reports of flashing, nudity or public sexual acts in Bedford in just four months.

Detective Sergeant Zoe Keepin said: “We are appealing for anyone who saw the man in the Priory Marina area or has any information to get in touch as this can help us identify him.

“Indecent exposure involves deliberately exposing genitals with the intent to cause alarm or distress, whilst outraging public decency refers to lewd, obscene or disgusting behaviour carried out in public, witnessed by at least two people.

“This isn’t just inappropriate, it’s illegal. It can be deeply distressing and is often used to intimidate, harass, or groom.

“Reporting helps us identify individuals who may pose a risk to others and allows us to target areas where these behaviours are occurring."

Contact police online quoting reference 357 of 26 August,