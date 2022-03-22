Five men arrested in child abuse crackdown in Bedford

Five men from Bedford and Luton have been arrested as part of a crackdown on child abuse.

The men, aged between 20 and 50, were detained as part of a campaign by Bedfordshire Police’s Internet Child Abuse Investigation Team.

Officers searched multiple properties and seized and examined a number of digital devices.

Detective Inspector Peter Ward from Bedfordshire Police’s Cyber Hub, said: “We are committed to proactively protecting vulnerable children by targeting those who pose a risk.

“We have a dedicated team, who are amongst the most effective in the country at identifying and arresting those who pose a significant risk to the safety and wellbeing of the children in our communities.”