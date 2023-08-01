Police are stepping up patrols in the area

Five people have been arrested in connection to a stabbing which has left a teenage boy seriously injured.

Police were called at around 6.30pm yesterday (Monday) to Ashpole Avenue, Wootton, after reports a teenage boy had been stabbed in the leg

He was taken to hospital and is currently undergoing treatment – though his injuries are not being treated as life threatening or life changing.

Three teenagers – two boys and one girl – have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The remaining two people, both women in their 30s, were arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.

All five are currently in police custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner from Bedfordshire Police’s crime investigation department, said: “This is a shocking incident to happen, and I know it has caused understandable concern in the local community.

“Officers will be conducting high visibility patrols in Wootton over the coming days whilst we continue our investigation.

“We believe this is an isolated incident and would like to reassure people there is no wider threat at this time.

“However, we can all play our part in having discussions with our children and young people and challenging any misguided attitudes about carrying a knife.

“Carrying weapons will only have bad and sometimes even devastating consequences, both for you or your loved ones.

“We are serious about tackling knife crime in Bedfordshire and are asking anyone who was around the Ashpole Avenue area at the time to report any information they have to us, or come forward if they witnessed anything.”

If you saw or know anything that could help police, call them on 101 quoting reference 350 of 31 July, or report it online