Five arrested and suspected heroin and crack cocaine seized from Bedford house

Five people have been arrested and a significant amount of suspected heroin and crack cocaine seized in Bedford yesterday (Wednesday, January 12).

At around 12.30pm, officers attended a residential address in Bedford to arrest a man in his 20s in relation to a grievous bodily harm (GBH) offence.

But while outside the address, officers noted two people leaving the flat acting suspiciously.

Police arrested five people

After searching the pair - a man and woman in their 20s - the man was found with £3,000 in cash and they were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Officers then entered the property, locating the original suspect and arresting him on suspicion of GBH.

A search identified approximately 200 individual wraps of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in his possession – with a potential street value of around £2,000 - and he was further arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

A subsequent search of the building located two further packages of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in sandwich bags in a fridge.

In total the suspected drugs weigh approximately half a kilogramme.

A teenage boy and girl, who were in the property, were also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. All were subsequently taken into police custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Bedfordshire Police’s Intelligence capability, said: “Today’s arrests and seizures were a result of officers following their instincts and being proactive in their pursuit of those looking to bring illegal substances into our communities.

“Not only have several people thought to be involved in the drugs trade been arrested, but a significant amount of highly damaging substances has been seized and will no longer make its way onto the streets.

“We know that drug-related crime is intrinsically linked to a wide range of other criminal activity, such as exploitation and violence, and we will continue to pursue those looking to peddle misery by bringing illegal substances in Bedfordshire.”

Anyone with concerns about drug dealing can report this via the Bedfordshire Police website or by calling 101.