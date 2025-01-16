Fifth teenager charged with murder after 17-year-old stabbed to death near Bedford bus station

Thomas Taylor. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

A fifth teenager has been charged with murder after the death of 17-year-old Thomas Taylor near Bedford bus station.

17-year-old Thomas Taylor – a student at Bedford Academy – died following the incident in Greenhill Street, at around 5.50pm last Wednesday (January 8).

Yesterday (Wednesday) a 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with the stabbing and remanded into custody.

Four teenagers have already been charged. They are Ahmed Adam, 18, of Mardale Close, Kempston; Bennett Ndenkeh, 18, of Midland Road, Bedford; and two other males aged 16 and 17, who can’t be named for legal reasons.

A trial date has been set for June 30.

Meanwhile, a further two teenagers who were arrested and released on bail will have no further action taken against them in relations to the incident.

A post-mortem examination on Thomas Taylor, which took place on Tuesday (January 14), has given the preliminary cause of death as stabs wounds.

Anyone with any information should visit the major incident public portal, call police on 101 quoting Operation Cimarron or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.