Female police officer assaulted in Bedford street by "violent" man

A Bedfordshire Police community officer was attacked this morning (Wednesday) as she tried to talk to a man in the street.

At approximately 9.50am, she was alerted to a man acting suspiciously in Millbrook Road.

But when she approached him, he assaulted her, then ran away.

Thankfully - with the help of a member of the public and another police officer - he was caught shortly afterwards.

In a tweet, police thanked the member of the public for helping catch the "violent male".

A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and possession of class A drugs and currently remains in police custody.