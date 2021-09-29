Female police officer assaulted in Bedford street by "violent" man
Member of the public helped catch him as he ran off
A Bedfordshire Police community officer was attacked this morning (Wednesday) as she tried to talk to a man in the street.
At approximately 9.50am, she was alerted to a man acting suspiciously in Millbrook Road.
But when she approached him, he assaulted her, then ran away.
Thankfully - with the help of a member of the public and another police officer - he was caught shortly afterwards.
In a tweet, police thanked the member of the public for helping catch the "violent male".
A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of assault on an emergency worker and possession of class A drugs and currently remains in police custody.