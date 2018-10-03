Family tribute to man fatally stabbed in Bedford

The family of a man who was killed in Bedford last week have paid tribute to him.

Przemyslaw Golimowski, 30, died after being attacked at his home in St Mary’s Street on Friday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “Przemyslaw was a much loved son, father, partner and brother. He has been taken from us in the cruellest way and we are devastated at his loss.

“He was a happy, smiley and cheerful man who had the best years of his life ahead of him. He was generous with his time and would have done anything to help anyone.

“We would ask that our privacy is respected at this difficult time.”

Jamal Jeng, 21, of The Close in Clapham, near Bedford, has been charged with murder in relation to the incident.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Gallop, investigating, said: “Our thoughts are with Przemyslaw’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“While we have charged one man in connection with the attack, the investigation continues and we are still looking for information.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area of St Mary’s Street in the early hours of Friday morning, who saw anything suspicious, or can help us understand why Przemyslaw was targeted, to please come forward.”

Community officers are continuing to carry out high visibility patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

The tribute comes as police launch a UK Police Major Incident Public Reporting Site for people to submit information to them about the case.

As well as the new webpage, anyone with any information can contact Bedfordshire Police through the force’s online reporting centre or by calling 101, quoting Operation Woodleigh.

You can also leave information through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.