Carol-Ann Rimini. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

A woman who died after a collision on the A6 near Haynes at the weekend has been named.

Carol-Ann Rimini, 60, from Eaton Socon, was a passenger in a red MG ZS car that was involved in a collision with a Volkswagen Transporter on the A6 at Wilstead Hill near Haynes on Saturday (November 9) between 5pm and 5.20pm.

Carol-Ann was pronounced dead at the scene, two other people were seriously injured and a number more suffered minor injuries.

Paying tribute to her, Carol-Ann’s family said: “The whole family is deeply saddened by this heart-breaking, tragic event.

“My mum was a well-loved mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and cherished member of the community, remembered for her warmth, strength, and generosity. Carol will be missed deeply by everyone that knew her.”

Officers want to hear from anyone that was travelling along the A6 around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident.

Bedfordshire Police said: “They are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have captured any dashcam footage that may support our investigation into the circumstances of this collision.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Pitchford. You can also provide information through our website.”