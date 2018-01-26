Family of Dunstable mum and kids killed in collision back mobile phone campaign

The family of a Dunstable mum and three children killed by a man distracted by a mobile phone have released a video backing a police campaign.

Tracy Houghton, 45, her sons, Ethan, 13, Josh, 11, and stepdaughter Aimee, 11 were tragically killed when a lorry driver, changing music on his phone, crashed into their car on the A34.

The driver, Tomasz Kroker, hit the vehicle the family were travelling in on the A34 and they were killed instantly. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Family members of those killed in the crash have made public appeal asking people to think before they choose to use a mobile phone while driving.

The video features Bedfordshire residents Vicki Hopkins, Kate Goldsmith and Doug Houghton discussing how they are still living with the consequences of one driver’s negligence 16 months after the fatal incident.

The appeal is part of a week-long enforcement campaign targeting mobile phone use while driving across Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire.

Inspector Chris Huggins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “We are extremely grateful to the family for supporting our campaign and telling their heart wrenching story and the impact their loss has had on their lives.

“This case highlights the devastating consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel and what life is like for those families and friends who lose a loved one.

“I hope those people who continue to ignore our warnings listen carefully to this family’s message and take note so that no one else has to experience their pain.”