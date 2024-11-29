Fake address costs Wootton private hire operator over £2,000

Court news

A man who gave a false address to apply for a private hire operator licence has had to pay costs of over £2,000 after being taken to court.

The deception was uncovered when the unsuspecting residents at the bogus address contacted Central Bedfordshire Council, puzzled by a licensing letter they had received.

Charles O’Neal of Grovebury Court, Wootton, pleaded guilty at Luton Magistrates Court and was fined £200 each for two offences, and ordered to pay £160 victim surcharge and £1,657 towards costs, bringing his total penalty to £2,217.

Under the law, anyone applying for a private hire operator's licence must provide a legitimate local operating address to ensure the council can carry out necessary checks.

Cllr Tracey Wye, executive member for licensing at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “This prosecution sends a clear message that we do not tolerate dishonesty from applicants. Our residents deserve confidence in the legitimacy of private hire operators, and we will always act to protect their trust. Providing false information undermines the system designed to keep businesses and customers safe, and we remain committed to ensuring that local licensing regulations are respected, safeguarding both residents and legitimate operators from fraudulent practices.”