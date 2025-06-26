Facebook post by Bedford Community Policing Team labelled “appalling” at meeting

A Facebook post by Bedford Community Policing Team was “appalling”, a meeting has heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During last night’s Extraordinary Meeting, Bedfordshire Police and Crime Panel (Wednesday, June 25) councillor Tim Caswell (Bedford Borough Council) read out a question to the police and crime commissioner (PCC) that was sent in by a “very experienced magistrate”.

“Who asked me to ask you if you would ask the chief constable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m well aware how strongly the public feel about antisocial behaviour and in the street drinking,” councillor Caswell said.

Screenshot of the Facebook Post Taken 15:50 26/5/25 - Photo: LDRS

“{A recent social media post] begins with the words, ‘Roll up Roll Up its PC Pete’s Pop-Up ‘Party-Pooping’ Parade at St Peter’s Green!

“‘That’s right PC Pete is bringing his ASB disrupting engagement to St Peter’s Green again this Saturday!

“‘Bring your extra strength alcohol along with you to St. Peter’s Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“‘Crack open your alcoholic drinks, illegally enjoy your beverage from one of the many benches we provide.

“‘Please note there are no toilet facilities, but if we catch you, you will be having an all-expenses paid trip to our custody suite where we can provide such facilities.’

“The magistrate’s description of that was ‘appalling’ because it refers to some very vulnerable people and to alcoholism,” councillor Caswell said.

“I just wondered what you thought of that and if you would ask the chief constable if he thinks that’s an appropriate way for the force to message the public.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PCC John Tizard said he didn’t know the specifics of the post.

“If you give me that information, I will certainly pass that on.

“Prima facie, it would appear not to be something that was appropriate.

“But I think we need to be careful about ensuring what it is and where the source is, because there’s a lot of misinformation on social media.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And I’m not suggesting this is, but if you pass that to me, councillor Caswell when I will [pass it on].”

A Facebook link was sent to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) following the meeting, and this version included: “All ‘banter’ aside, consuming alcoholic drinks, urinating and defecating in public spaces, and any other ASB will be dealt with accordingly. You have been warned!”

Bedfordshire Police was approached for a comment, but did not respond at the time of publication.