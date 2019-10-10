Extra 40 officers promised for Bedfordshire Police

Police bosses have been given funding to recruit an extra 54 officers in Bedfordshire.

The recruits will join during 2020-21, and are in addition to the 40 new officers which will be funded by an increase in council tax, as well as those being hired to fill existing vacancies.

Police and crime commissioner Kathryn Holloway with Chief Constable Garry Forsyth

Deputy Chief Constable Trevor Rodenhurst said: “We are thrilled to receive funding to employ an additional 54 police officers in the first year of the government’s campaign.

“We want to make Bedfordshire a safer place for all, and with this additional 54 officers we hope to make a real impact in the community.

“We hope to recruit officers from all backgrounds and walks of life to serve their neighbourhoods, and of course welcome applicants from further afield or those who want to consider a brand new career.

“Bedfordshire is a richly diverse county with a mix of urban and rural challenges. If you want to make an impact within Bedfordshire and help us protect the public and fight crime, apply today and help make the changes you want to see.”

Bedfordshire police and crime commissioner Kathryn Holloway said: “We had been told to expect around 18 officers so 54 is a significant improvement and reflects the fact that the Home Office is fully aware that Bedfordshire has to be treated as a special case. I’ve evidenced the need for 440 officers and 80 detectives in total but the uplift has to start somewhere and I’m grateful for it, of course.”

