Extended sentence for Bedford prisoner caught with mobile phone

A prisoner caught with an iPhone while behind bars has had his sentence extended.

A joint intelligence-led search by police and prison officers at HMP Bedford in November caught Matthew Hessing, 30, holding the phone in his cell.

A charging cable for an iPhone was also found on his bed at the same time.

Hessing continued to talk on the phone as officers entered the cell before they confiscated it.

Hessing was sentenced to serve an extra five months in prison following a hearing Luton Crown Court on Wednesday (1 May).

He was already serving a four year prison sentence for assault.

Sergeant Ian Leeson is leading an operation by Bedfordshire Police to tackle smuggling and other criminality at HMP Bedford.

He said: “Hessing was brazen in continuing to talk on the phone as officers entered his cell.

“This case marks another success in our ongoing efforts to crackdown on illegal activity at HMP Bedford.

“We are now running joint operations and working closer than ever with our colleagues from the prison, and will continue to target those smuggling and receiving illegal items into the jail.”

PJ Butler, governor at HMP Bedford, added: “Our close collaboration with Bedfordshire Police continues to detect and capture individuals who show little respect for the law and prosecution successes are ramping up.

“Our message is clear, if you behave in this way, we will arrest you and you must be prepared for the consequences, including a further custodial sentence.”