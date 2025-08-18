Exposed: Nearly 40 reports of flashing, nudity or public sexual acts in Bedford in just FOUR MONTHS

There has been a spike in the number of people publicly stripping off during the hot weather.

And police are reviewing reports to build up intelligence of those repeat offenders.

From the beginning April to the end of July, police have recorded 38 incidents across the town.

21 of those reports have been for flashing.

There have been 17 reports of outraging public decency and 21 of indecent exposure in Bedford between the start of April to the end of July (Picture: Pixabay)

But 17 reports were for outraging public decency, which police say can be public nudity or sexual acts in public.

In a post on social media, officers said: “Indecent exposure, also known as ‘flashing’, isn’t just inappropriate, it’s illegal. It can be deeply distressing and is often used to intimidate, harass, or groom.

“We tend to see a spike in incidents in the spring and summer months. Tackling perpetrators of violence or abuse against women and girls is one of our priorities. We have a dedicated team who are reviewing reports of indecent exposure to build up an intelligence picture of those repeat offenders and hot spot locations.

“These types of crimes can escalate to more serious crimes, because it’s often not just a one-off act, but part of a pattern of sexually motivated offending.

“This is why it’s important for members of the public to report incidents to us - it helps us identify individuals who may pose a further risk to others and pinpoint the areas where these behaviours are occurring.

“If you witness or experience an incident of indecent exposure, we advise that you:

• Move to a safe place

• Avoid confrontation

• Report it to us.”