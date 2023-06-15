News you can trust since 1845
Eighth man suspected of escaping from Yarl's Wood immigration removal centre near Bedford is arrested

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:09 BST
A security guard stands at the gates of the Yarl's Wood Immigration Centre (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)A security guard stands at the gates of the Yarl's Wood Immigration Centre (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)
An eighth man suspected of escaping from Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre has been arrested.

A man in his 20s was arrested by Bedfordshire Police in Watford today (Thursday) on suspicion of escaping from lawful custody.

He remains in police custody for questioning. Detectives now believe everyone has been accounted for.

He is the eighth man arrested by officers suspected of going on the run after fleeing from Yarl’s Wood on April 28.

Thirteen men, all in their 20s and 30s, broke through the perimeter fence after a disturbance at the centre, though five were detained by police shortly afterwards.

Seven men have subsequently been charged with escaping lawful custody, violent disorder and criminal damage in connection to the disturbance.

Two other men have been charged with assisting an escaped prisoner, while two other men and one of the seven suspected escapees have been charged with drug dealing and money laundering offences.

Further court hearings are due to take place in the coming weeks.

Detective Chief Inspector James Panter said: “We are no longer looking for anyone else in connection to the disturbance and subsequent escape of detainees at the Yarl’s Wood immigration removal centre in April.

“This has been a huge collective effort by our officers, those from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit as well as law enforcement colleagues across the country.

“I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved in this operation and hope it sends out a strong message that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”