Eight teenagers arrested after 'shockingly violent' attacks in Bedford

Police are investigating the violent incidents

Eight teenagers - aged as young as just 14 - have been arrested after two robberies and a serious assault in Bedford town centre on Sunday.

The violent incidents happened in quick succession from around 1.30am on November 21.

The first happened in Pigeon Square off Greenhill Street, when a group of six or seven teenage boys attacked a victim and stole his mobile phone and bank card.

They were disturbed by a member of the public and the group then ran off past the bus station towards Greyfriars Police Station.

Shortly afterwards, another man was attacked in an alleyway between the High Street and Castle Lane.

He suffered serious injuries in the attack and also had his mobile phone stolen.

Police officers were informed by CCTV operators and rushed to the scene, when the attackers fled on foot and pushbikes.

Eight teenagers aged between 14 and 18, all from Bedford, were arrested in the area shortly afterwards in connection to the attack.

Acting Detective Sergeant Karl Heywood, from Bedfordshire Police CID, said: “These appear to be two deeply troubling, unprovoked attacks, with shocking levels of violence used in the second attack in particular.

“While we have made good progress with our investigation, I believe there will be people out there who saw those responsible for these robberies and can help us with our enquiries.

“This includes any businesses with CCTV in the Pigeon Square area, or even in the wider town centre area such as Midland Road, Harpur Street as well as the High Street, as this may have captured images crucial to our enquiries.

“I also believe people living near the High Street, Castle Lane and The Embankment area may have heard the second attack taking place.

“It is thought the attackers threw the victim’s mobile phone into an area of commercial and residential properties off Castle Lane, so someone may have found this since the robbery happened.

“We also think those responsible may have filmed themselves, so I would appeal to anyone who has seen any of this footage on something like Snapchat, as well as any parents who may have concerns their child was involved, to come forward and speak to us.

“Plus, if anyone was out in the early hours of the morning in the town centre and remembers coming across a group of teenagers who were on foot or pushbikes, please also get in touch.

“This is a really serious assault we are investigating and we owe it to our victims to secure them justice.”

The teenagers arrested have since been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online, quoting reference 37 of 21 November.