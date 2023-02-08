News you can trust since 1845
Eight face domestic abuse charges in just 24 hours, say Bedfordshire Police

Four were remanded into custody

By Clare Turner
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 5:23pm

Bedfordshire Police’s specialist domestic abuse team have secured eight charges in 24 hours.

They include assault by beating and coercive control.

Four were remanded into custody, and one was handed a caution with rehabilitation support.

The force’s Emerald unit secured charges as part of a wave of enforcement action across the county.

It coincides with the start of It’s Not Okay, which launched on Monday (February 6) to raise awareness around rape and sexual abuse as well as the support available.