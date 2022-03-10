Heroin, crack cocaine, knives and burner phones seized in Bedford as police tackle drugs phone line

Thousands of pounds of drugs, knives and burner phones have been seized and three 17-year-old boys arrested as part of a police operation to tackle drug dealing in Bedford.

Police were targeting a phone line linked to the sale of class A and B drugs - and seized deal-ready bags of drugs worth more than £6,000 on Tuesday (March 8).

These included 174 individual wraps of heroin and 262 deals of crack cocaine.

Some of the seized drugs

Several knives were also seized, along with multiple mobile phones thought to be used to arrange drug deals.

Three 17-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A controlled drugs, and were later released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Aaron Kiff said: “To stop so many wraps of such dangerous substances making it onto our streets is an important result and will have a real impact on the availability of illegal drugs in Bedfordshire.

“We know that drugs are behind much of the violence and exploitation we see in our communities and are directly linked to many other criminal acts, such as burglary and robbery.

“I would urge anyone with information on drug dealing or drug-related activity in their area to report it to us right away. All intelligence reports help us build a picture of criminality and help coordinate our response to tackle it.”

To report information on drug dealing, visit the Bedfordshire Police website or call 101.