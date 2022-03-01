Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Bedford's Prebend Street
Second time in as many weeks officers have found drugs during car search
Police found Class B drugs and a knife after they stopped a car in Prebend Street, Bedford, on Thursday (February 24).
This is the second time in as many weeks that drugs have been found during a stop and search by police in Prebend Street
Initially, the police stopped the car as the driver was unlicensed and uninsured.
Although the occupants tried to make a run for it, the driver wasn’t quick enough and officers caught up with them.
A police spokesman said: "The driver has been reported to court for the driving offences and officers are pursuing the investigation around the recovery of drugs and the offence weapon, as well as following lines of enquiry to locate the outstanding suspect."