Drugs and knife discovered after police stop car in Bedford's Prebend Street

Police found Class B drugs and a knife after they stopped a car in Prebend Street, Bedford, on Thursday (February 24).

This is the second time in as many weeks that drugs have been found during a stop and search by police in Prebend Street

Initially, the police stopped the car as the driver was unlicensed and uninsured.

Police found this knife when they searched the car (Picture courtesy of @NorthBedsPolice)

Although the occupants tried to make a run for it, the driver wasn’t quick enough and officers caught up with them.