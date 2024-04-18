Drug dealers convicted after student officers uncover Bedford cannabis factories
Two people have been convicted of drug offences after student police officers found two large cannabis factories in Bedford.
The trainee cops found a bag of cannabis seedlings and a man hiding in the cargo space after stopping a van on February 7. They also found a set of keys to a house that turned out to be a cannabis factory, with 150 mature plants inside.
Three people were arrested, two in their 20s and one in his 30s. Two have been convicted, while the other is awaiting trial.
Bedfordshire Police said: “The student officers and the tutors then used CCTV to track the van to a second house in Crowe Road Queens Park, Bedford.”
The property was searched and another cannabis factory was uncovered, with 150 more plants and “dangerous rewiring to bypass the mains supply” found.
A fourth suspect in his 40s, who was hiding in the loft space, was arrested.