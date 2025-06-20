Drug dealer nicked in Bedford after police find quantity of Class A in the boot of his car

By Clare Turner
Published 20th Jun 2025, 11:27 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 11:33 BST
A man arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply Class A drugs (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)placeholder image
A man arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply Class A drugs (Picture: Bedford Community Policing Team)
Police discovered Class A drugs in a man’s boot following a tip-off about dealing in Goldington.

Officers spotted the car parked up on Monday night during a bit of recon – and then the following day, driving along Church Lane on Tuesday (June 17).

Most Popular

Police followed it and when it stopped nearby in a garage block, they collared the driver and discovered a quantity of Class A drugs in his boot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Needless to say, the male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply Class A drugs.

If you have any info regarding issues in your area, call 101 or report it online. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice