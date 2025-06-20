Drug dealer nicked in Bedford after police find quantity of Class A in the boot of his car
Police discovered Class A drugs in a man’s boot following a tip-off about dealing in Goldington.
Officers spotted the car parked up on Monday night during a bit of recon – and then the following day, driving along Church Lane on Tuesday (June 17).
Police followed it and when it stopped nearby in a garage block, they collared the driver and discovered a quantity of Class A drugs in his boot.
Needless to say, the male was subsequently arrested on suspicion of Possession With Intent To Supply Class A drugs.
