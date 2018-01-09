Drug dealer jailed for violent assault on off-duty police officer

A drug dealer from Bedford has been sentenced to eight years in prison after assaulting an off duty police officer and possessing Class A drugs.

Mahfuz Ahmed, 23, of Adelaide Square, pleading guilty to one count of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. He was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Monday, January 8.

Ahmed was initially arrested in July after officers were called to a disturbance between a man and a woman in Adelaide Square. While there they found a bag of both heroin and cocaine, with a street value of more than £6,000 and Ahmed was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

Ahmed was then released under investigation while further enquiries were carried out before being charged in November and was given bail pending a court hearing.

In the early hours of December 7, officers were called to reports that a woman had been assaulted outside Vogue night club in Bedford High Street. The woman, an off duty police officer, had been trying to intervene in an argument when she was knocked to the floor and kicked repeatedly in the head by Ahmed.

Ahmed was subsequently arrested and charged with attempted GBH and was remanded in custody pending a court hearing, during which he pleaded guilty to all charges.

Detective Constable Sajid Saddique said: “Ahmed is a dangerous individual who had no qualms about brutally and viciously assaulting an innocent passer-by while she tried to break up an argument. From the level of force he used it’s clear he was attempting to cause real harm and we’re pleased that the Judge has recognised the severity of this attack in his sentencing.

“Ahmed was also sentenced for drugs offences after a bag was found containing Class A drugs. We will not tolerate those who wish to bring harm to our communities by pedalling such dangerous and illicit substances and this sentence should act as a lesson to all other drug dealers that we take these offences very seriously.”

Ahmed also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class B drugs after being found in possession of cannabis at a hotel in Sandy in November.