Drug dealer jailed after selling heroin and crack cocaine on Bedford streets

A Bedford drug dealer has been put behind bars after selling heroin and crack cocaine in Bedford town centre.

Jackson Prescod, 21, was involved in a “very serious” drugs supply line, and has been jailed for two years and three months.

Police stopped him on April 3 and discovered cannabis and a burner phone containing a large number of messages offering to supply Class A drugs using the name Rage.

Then in May, he was spotted on CCTV making drug deals in the town centre.

Jackson Prescod. Picture: Bedfordshire Police

After an anonymous tip-off, Prescod was also found at the home of a vulnerable woman which was being used for dealing drugs.

He was arrested and another phone found, again being used for the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

A drugs expert said Prescod was operating a significant deal line in the Bedford area, with the bagging likely to have taken place at his home.

On Wednesday (November 20) at Huntingdon Crown Court, Prescod admitted one charge of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, one of being concerned in the supply of Class B drugs and three further charges of possession with intent to supply.

Detective Constable Adam Geary of Boson, Bedfordshire Police’s specialist gangs and guns unit, said: “Prescod was involved in a very serious drug supply line. We know the misery that this sort of behaviour brings, both to victims and the wider public who are affected by the anti-social behaviour that happens, so it is pleasing he is now behind bars.

“These people prey on the most vulnerable in society through their drugs lines. We rely on the public to help us catch them.

“If you see signs a house might be being used for drug dealing please let us know. Signs to look out for include: frequent visitors at unsocial hours, unusual smells coming from a property, suspicious vehicles outside an address.”

Anyone with information about drugs crime in their area should visit www.beds.police.uk or contact police on 101.