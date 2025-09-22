Drug dealer jailed after police uncover ‘key’ giveaway evidence

A drug dealer who was found with the key to a property being used as a drugs den has been jailed.

Officers from the force’s Boson guns and gangs unit executed a warrant at an address in Bedford in February 2024, where they discovered large quantities of Class A and Class B drugs, drug paraphernalia, phones, cash and weapons.

Amirul Hussain, who was arrested at the scene, was found to be in possession of the key to the flat, despite having no legal or financial connection to it.

He was also forensically linked to clingfilm which contained wraps of Class A drugs found inside the property.

Amirul Hussain, with knife and drugs found at the flat

A later search of his home address led to the seizure of multiple phones with messages arranging the supply of crack cocaine and cannabis and coordinating deliveries to the flat.

Hussain, 27, of Elstow Road, Bedford, was sentenced on Friday (September 19) at Luton Crown Court to five and a half years behind bars for supplying Class A and Class B drugs.

Detective Constable Adam Geary, who led the investigation, said: “We know drug dealing is never just about the drugs – it fuels violence, antisocial behaviour and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“That’s why we are determined to rid our streets of dangerous drugs and weapons, and will continue to target those who profit from harm and threaten the safety of our communities.”

Reporting concerns and suspicious activity helps police build an intelligence picture to target drug supply. Report online here or call 101.

