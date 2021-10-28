Drug dealer jailed after being stopped by police in Bedford

A drug dealer with a string of past convictions for similar offences has been jailed for seven years.

Justin Ewengue, 30, was stopped in Westbourne Road, Bedford in November 2020 after he was seen by officers driving in a suspicious manner.

They searched the vehicle and found a list of drugs values and a mobile phone, which they seized.

Justin Ewengue

A subsequent search of the phone uncovered a large number of text messages which suggested that Ewengue was selling Class A drugs and controlling other people in relation to the movement of drugs.

He was arrested shortly afterwards at his home address. On searching the address, officers found quantities of heroin and cocaine.

Ewengue, of Chestnut Close, Rushden, appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday (October 26) where he was sentenced for two counts of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Due to his previous convictions of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, he received the mandatory seven-year minimum sentence.

Detective Constable Colin Knight, from Bedfordshire Police’s Boson team, said: “We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to bring Ewengue to justice and that he will face such a lengthy time behind bars.

“He has repeatedly failed to change his lifestyle and behaviour despite previous convictions, with the controlling element of his organised crime network making his offending even more heinous.

“Ewengue attempted to undermine the credibility of the police force as part of his defence. We are pleased that the jury and Judge saw through his lies and that he will no longer be able to wreak misery on the streets of Bedfordshire through his peddling of such dangerous and illegal substances.”

Anyone with information about drug dealing or wider organised crime activity can report it online or by calling 101.

All of these reports are fed into police intelligence and can help detectives build up a picture of organised crime, even if police do not act on the information straight away.