News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Drug dealer in Bedford stuffed suspected cocaine and heroin down his pants as police swoop

He was spotted in the town centre by CCTV

By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read

A man caught drug dealing by CCTV in Bedford town centre came up with a novel way to hide the evidence.

When the police swooped into make the arrest earlier today (Monday), the male tried to conceal the drugs in his pants.

However, following a strip search this bundle of suspected cocaine and heroin was located.

The suspected cocaine and heroin (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)
Most Popular

He is currently in custody waiting to be dealt with.