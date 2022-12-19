Drug dealer in Bedford stuffed suspected cocaine and heroin down his pants as police swoop
He was spotted in the town centre by CCTV
By Clare Turner
2 hours ago - 1 min read
A man caught drug dealing by CCTV in Bedford town centre came up with a novel way to hide the evidence.
When the police swooped into make the arrest earlier today (Monday), the male tried to conceal the drugs in his pants.
However, following a strip search this bundle of suspected cocaine and heroin was located.
He is currently in custody waiting to be dealt with.