Drug dealer from Bedford reached for axe while being arrested

A drug dealer has been jailed for four years after he was caught with more than £300-worth of crack cocaine and heroin.

Vijay Badhan, 45, of High Street, Bedford, was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday (August 29) after pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply.

Badhan was arrested inside a flat in Cambridge, on July 30, following a tip-off suggesting it was being used as a base to deal drugs from.

He was arrested when a wrap of suspected Class A drugs and two mobile phones were seen on a table in front of him. Suspecting he was hiding more drugs, he was strip searched. A further 31 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were found during the search before Badhan became aggressive and had to be restrained. During the struggle Badhan reached for an axe he had hidden down the side of his sofa.