Drug dealer detained in Bedford's Cobden Square following police chase

Suspected drugs were seized

By Clare Turner
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:44am

A drug dealer was detained yesterday afternoon (Monday) after patrolling officers spotted him around the Cobden Square area of Bedford.

The male – who is already known to police for drug offences – was caught following a short chase on foot.

And according to officers, suspected drugs were seized and an investigation is ongoing.

Police patrolling around the Cobden Square area of Bedford (Picture courtesy of Bedford Community Policing Team)