Drug dealer detained in Bedford's Cobden Square following police chase
Suspected drugs were seized
By Clare Turner
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 11:44am
A drug dealer was detained yesterday afternoon (Monday) after patrolling officers spotted him around the Cobden Square area of Bedford.
The male – who is already known to police for drug offences – was caught following a short chase on foot.
And according to officers, suspected drugs were seized and an investigation is ongoing.